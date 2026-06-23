Marriage Story first look poster unveiled

The first look poster of Marriage Story has been officially released, raising excitement among fans of commercial entertainers.

Produced by Reel Petti Productions and directed by Sunil Dev, the film reunites the director with actor S.P. Siddarth after their critically acclaimed thriller Athomugam. This time, the duo shifts to a light-hearted family entertainer filled with romance, friendship and comedy.

The film stars Shabana Shahjahan Aryan and Deepika Venkatachalam alongside Siddarth, with veteran actors Nassar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aruldoss and Puduvai Poobalan playing key roles.

With a strong ensemble cast and experienced technical team, Marriage Story promises to be a fun-filled commercial entertainer aimed at family audiences.