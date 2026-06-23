Nagabandham trailer promises grand mythological spectacle

The trailer of Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama, has been unveiled ahead of its July 3 release, raising expectations for a visually rich cinematic experience.

Starring Virat Karrna, the film blends mythology, history and adventure, revolving around a divine artifact protected by Lord Shiva and Naga Sadhus.

The trailer showcases grand visuals, elaborate sets and high-end VFX, with music enhancing its devotional and emotional depth.

The story is set against the backdrop of the sacred Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, where an ancient secret tied to the mystical Brahma Kamalam unfolds.

With multiple timelines and layers of storytelling, the film hints at a gripping narrative exploring the eternal battle between divine forces and evil powers.

Producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy have backed the project on a grand scale, with impressive production design and action sequences.

The trailer also suggests a powerful dual role for the lead actor, adding to the film’s intrigue and anticipation.