Mbappe inspires France to 3-0 win against Iraq

New York, June 23:

Kylian Mbappe took his FIFA World Cup 2026 goals tally to 16 as France beat Iraq 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup Group I match on Monday night.

Mbappe scored twice while Ousmane Dembele contributed with one goal as France continued their rampant run in the World Cup.

Mbappe levelled Miroslav Klose’s tally of 16 World Cup goals and is just 2 goals away from matching Lionel Messi’s record in the tournament. The match was suspended for about two hours due to bad weather conditions at half-time.

France went into the half-time break, leading 1-0, with Mbappe being the scorer of the only goal. After the break, it the Real Madrid man who bagged France’s second goal of the match while Dembele added a third. Michael Olise assisted the first and the third goal of the match for France

