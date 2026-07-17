Garfield Sobers Departs After a Legendary Innings

Chennai, July 17:

Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as cricket’s greatest all-rounder, passed away at the age of 89 in Barbados, bringing the curtain down on one of the game’s most extraordinary careers.

Sir Garfield Sobers, who redefined the role of an all-rounder, combined elegance with dominance in a career that spanned two decades. A left-handed batting genius and a versatile bowler, he was the heartbeat of West Indies cricket team during a formative era.

Sobers etched his name into cricketing folklore in 1968 when he became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket, a feat that symbolised his audacity and unmatched skill. Over 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, he amassed 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, striking 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

Beyond numbers, Sobers was an artist of the game — equally adept at fast bowling, swing, and spin — making him a complete cricketer in the truest sense. His influence transcended generations, inspiring countless players across the cricketing world.

Tributes poured in from across the globe, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India hailing him as a “true icon” whose legacy would endure forever. Cricket boards, former players and fans remembered him as a pioneer who put Caribbean cricket on the global map.

The annual ICC award for the world’s best male cricketer — the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy — stands as a lasting testament to his towering legacy.

As the cricketing world mourns, Sobers’ innings may have ended, but his legend will echo through time — a master who played the game like few ever have.