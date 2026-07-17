NEET UG: Villupuram student tops TN 

Villupuram, July 17:

A student from Villupuram has brought pride to Tamil Nadu by emerging as the state topper in the NEET UG examination, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 12.

The student, Vengadapathy Velayutham, scored 705 out of 720 marks, achieving an exceptional percentile of 99.99915.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test re-test for undergraduate medical admissions was conducted on June 21, and the results were released by the National Testing Agency on Thursday night.

Vengadapathy’s performance has placed him among the top-ranking candidates across the country, highlighting his academic excellence and dedication.

He completed his Class 12 education at Velammal Private School in Chennai, a well-known institution recognized for producing high achievers in competitive exams. His success is seen as a result of consistent preparation and strong academic support.

Vengadapathy comes from a medical background, being the son of Dr. Anjan Ramachandranath, a reputed orthopaedic surgeon based in Villupuram. His achievement has been widely celebrated in his hometown and school, inspiring many aspiring medical students.

NEET UG serves as the primary entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses across India.

With the results now declared, the counselling and admission process for medical colleges is expected to begin soon, opening the next chapter for top performers like Vengadapathy.