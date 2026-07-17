Modi inaugurates Chennai Park station upgrades

Chennai, July 17:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations including ChennI Park station across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Built at a cost of approximately ₹1,570 crore, the projects aim to upgrade travel infrastructure by blending modern passenger amenities with local architectural heritage.

The upgrades, built mostly under the Amrit Station Scheme, include modern ticket counters, washrooms, lifts, CCTV cameras, platform fans, a new entrance canopy and beautification work. Officials said the work cost ₹14.79 crore.

The key additions are the extension of the foot-overbridge to Madras Medical College and two lifts on the platforms.

The station is also getting around 30 CCTV cameras and around 70 fans for better ventilation. Opened on May 11, 1931, Chennai Park is part of India’s first electrified suburban rail corridor.

It handles 198 suburban trains and around 29,000 passengers daily, and serves as a key interchange for suburban rail, MRTS, Metro Rail and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro station.