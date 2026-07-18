CM Vijay’s surprise stop at MC Rajah hostel; students flag food, hygiene issues

Chennai, July 18:

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday carried out a surprise inspection of the MC Rajah Students’ Hostel in Saidapet, following complaints from students over poor food quality and inadequate maintenance, and directed officials to take immediate corrective action.

The unannounced visit came shortly after the Chief Minister concluded review meetings at the Secretariat. The hostel, run by the Department of Social Justice, was inspected in detail, with Vijay interacting directly with students to understand their grievances.

Students told the Chief Minister that while food quality improved briefly after complaints were escalated, it deteriorated again within a week. They also raised concerns about the upkeep of hostel rooms and the surrounding premises, pointing to poor sanitation and maintenance issues.

During the inspection, Vijay examined the hostel kitchen, toilets, and other facilities in the 10-storey building, which was constructed at a cost of ₹44.50 crore during the previous DMK regime. He sought explanations from officials and reviewed the overall functioning of the hostel.

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu,.Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V. Sampath Kumar were also present during the visit.