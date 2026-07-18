DMK softens stance, to await final Delimitation Bill

Chennai, July 18:

The DMK has softened its stand on the proposed delimitation exercise after becoming the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, announcing that it will take a final position only after examining the text of the proposed legislation.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the party’s Members of Parliament, chaired by DMK president M K Stalin.

DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi confirmed the development, saying the party would decide whether to support or oppose the proposal only after the revised Delimitation Bill is introduced and its provisions are examined.

“We will study the final text of the Bill before taking a decision on the delimitation issue,” Bharathi said. The position marks a shift from the party’s earlier stand when it was in power in the State.