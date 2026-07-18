DMK’s delimitation stance could dent INDIA bloc unity: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Chennai, Juy 18:

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday raised concerns over the DMK’s position on the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that lack of clarity could affect the unity of the opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the Parliament session beginning July 20.

Addressing reporters after the party’s south zone meeting and a fund mobilisation event for the Tamil National Awakening Conference to be held in Madurai on August 17, Thirumavalavan said there was growing apprehension that the Bill could disproportionately reduce Parliamentary representation for southern states while increasing seats in northern regions.

“As far as the VCK is concerned, we will abide by whatever stand the INDIA bloc takes. If the Bill adversely affects southern states, we will oppose it and work to defeat it,” he said. He, however, expressed concern over the DMK’s ‘wait-and-watch’ approach, noting that the party had earlier played a key role in opposing similar attempts by the BJP-led Union government.