Vaiko Book Launch to Bring Vijay, Rahul Together

Chennai, July 18:

A major political gathering is set to take place in the national capital as MDMK General Secretary Vaiko will launch his book “Vaiko in Parliament” on August 4, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi scheduled to attend the event.

The book is a compilation of Vaiko’s speeches in Parliament and has been brought out as a six-volume set in English, chronicling his interventions and political positions over the years. The launch will be held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi at 4 pm.

The event is expected to draw national attention, given the presence of key political figures from different parties. Vaiko, a veteran parliamentarian known for his oratory, has had a long career in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the publication seeks to document his legislative contributions.

Political observers view the joint presence of Vijay and Rahul Gandhi as significant, especially in the context of evolving alliances and equations within the opposition space. The event could also serve as a platform for broader political messaging ahead of key parliamentary developments.