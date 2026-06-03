Rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata claims support of 50 MLAs

Kolkata, June 3:

A major political crisis appears to be unfolding in West Bengal as rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee has reportedly claimed the support of around 50 MLAs, raising the possibility of a significant split within the party.

According to reports, Banerjee—who was recently expelled by the TMC for alleged anti-party activities—reached the West Bengal Assembly and asserted that a large group of legislators is backing him. The number is crucial, as support from around 50 MLAs could help a faction bypass anti-defection provisions and potentially stake claim to the party’s identity and symbol.

The development comes amid growing internal dissent within the TMC. The party has already taken disciplinary action against leaders like Banerjee and others over alleged indiscipline, signalling deep cracks within the organisation.

Political observers say the situation mirrors a “Maharashtra-style” crisis, where internal rebellion could lead to a major realignment. Reports suggest that a group of MLAs had even held closed-door meetings to discuss strategy and leadership, further fuelling speculation of a breakaway faction.

The turmoil has intensified challenges for party chief Mamata Banerjee, who is already facing pressure following recent electoral setbacks and internal controversies. Analysts believe that if the numbers claimed by the rebel camp hold true, it could dramatically alter the political landscape in the state.

However, it remains unclear how many MLAs are actually backing the rebellion, as official confirmation is yet to emerge.

The situation continues to evolve, with both camps likely to engage in a political and legal battle over control of the party and its legislative wing.