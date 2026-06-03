Sandeep Rai Rathore posted as DG, Prisons

Chennai, June 3:

In a key administrative reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday transferred senior IPS officer Sandeep Rai Rathore ahead of Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal assuming charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) of the State.

Rathore, who had been appointed as DGP by the Election Commission of India in the run-up to the recently concluded Assembly elections, has now been posted as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. His transfer marks a transition back to the State government’s administrative control following the completion of the election process.

In another significant move, senior officer K Shankar has been shifted and posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enforcement Bureau–CID. The reshuffle is seen as part of a broader reorganisation within the police department as the State prepares for a new phase of governance under fresh leadership.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal is expected to take charge shortly, bringing with him administrative experience and strategic oversight at a time when policing priorities in Tamil Nadu continue to evolve.