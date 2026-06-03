Chennai bar feud turns deadlier: Second teen succumbs to injuries

Chennai, June 3:

A violent clash between two groups of youths in Chennai has claimed another life, deepening shock over the incident.

A 17-year-old girl, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run linked to a bar altercation in Koyambedu, died on Wednesday, days after the initial tragedy that killed 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman N. Yasin.

According to police, the incident began on Saturday night at a private hotel bar in Koyambedu. Yasin and her friends had gone there on motorcycles, where another group joined them.

What started as a casual interaction soon escalated into a verbal argument and physical scuffle. Security staff intervened and escorted both groups out of the premises, but tensions continued outside.

Even after the bar closed, the dispute reignited. As Yasin and her friends were heading towards Thirumangalam on motorcycles, the rival group allegedly chased them in an SUV. During the chase, Yasin reportedly threw a stone at the car, damaging it.

In retaliation, the occupants of the vehicle rammed into the motorcycle carrying Yasin and the 17-year-old girl, causing fatal injuries.

While Yasin died shortly after the incident, the 17-year-old pillion rider succumbed to injuries after battling for life in hospital. The accused fled the scene, but police later tracked them using CCTV footage and vehicle details.

Three suspects—Balaguru (21), Joshua (19), and Kishorekumar (19)—have been arrested, and the car involved has been seized. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved.

Yasin was a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Ariyankuppam in Villupuram district. She had completed Class 12 last year and had come to Chennai to meet a friend from Ramapuram whom she had met through social media.

Following the incident, authorities took action against the bar where the altercation began. The FL3 licence of the establishment has been temporarily cancelled, and the premises have been sealed. Police officials said further investigation is underway, including a review of safety norms at nightlife venues, to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.