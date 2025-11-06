Seven arrested in PMK clash: Case filed against MLA

In a violent clash between factions of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Salem district, seven people have been arrested while police have registered cases against 52 individuals, including MLA Arul.

The incident took place in Pethanayakkan Palayam, Vudukathampatti area of Salem, where supporters of Anbumani Ramadoss and Ramadoss factions of PMK engaged in a fierce battle armed with weapons.

The attack on MLA Arul’s vehicle was a continuation of previous tensions involving his group.

Following a complaint filed by Salem East district secretary Natarajan, the police have filed cases against 20 people, including Anbumani-supporting district secretary Jayaprakash.

Among those accused, seven have been detained and produced in Athur court before being remanded to Salem jail.Meanwhile, MLA Arul and his supporters have also faced legal action following a complaint by Anbumani supporter Rajesh and his mother Padma, resulting in police filing cases against 52 people, including Arul and Natarajan.

Additionally, Anbumani supporter Senthil Kumar has filed an attempted murder complaint against nine people, including MLA Arul.

The incident has intensified intra-party rivalry within PMK, with Anbumani-, Ramadoss-supporting supporters staging protests outside Salem SP office, demanding action over the arrests, questioning why only their side is targeted while the opposition remains untouched.This latest clash reflects deepening factional conflicts in PMK ahead of the upcoming elections, causing considerable unrest in Salem district.