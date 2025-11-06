Kovai gang rape: 3 accused remanded till Nov 19

The Coimbatore Magistrate Court has ordered the three accused in the Coimbatore gang rape case to be remanded in judicial custody until November 19.

This decision comes after their arrest following a violent confrontation with police, during which the suspects were shot in the legs while trying to escape.

The accused are identified as T. Karuppasamy alias Satheesh, 30, and his brother T. Kaleeswaran alias Karthik, 21, from Singampunari in Sivaganga district, and M. Guna alias Thavasi, 20, from Madurai district. They had been staying in a rented room in Irugur, Coimbatore.

The horrific incident occurred near Coimbatore International Airport late on the night of November 2. The 20-year-old female college student was with her boyfriend in a car when the three accused, who had been consuming alcohol nearby, approached and attacked the vehicle. They smashed the windshield with a stone and struck the boyfriend’s head with a sickle, rendering him unconscious.

The trio then dragged the woman at least 500 to 700 meters away to a secluded area and gang-raped her at knifepoint. The victim was later found around 4 am the next day and admitted to a private hospital, while the injured boyfriend received treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Following the attack, the accused fled on foot, wandering through several areas before police located and arrested them near Pattatharasi Amman temple at Vellakinar late on November 3. During the arrest attempt, one of the accused assaulted a police officer with a deadly weapon, prompting officers to shoot them in the legs to prevent their escape. The accused were admitted to hospital for treatment before being taken into judicial custody by court order.

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation, analyzing over 300 CCTV footage clips from locations around Coimbatore to piece together the events and track the movements of the accused. The abandoned stolen moped used by them at the crime scene was a key clue in identifying and apprehending the suspects. The police assert that the accused have no political affiliations and have highlighted their prior criminal records, which include murder and theft cases.

The brutal crime has sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with opposition leaders such as AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami severely criticizing the ruling DMK government for what they call a collapse in law and order and systemic negligence towards women’s safety. Protests and political debates have intensified ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned the incident as inhumane and has assured swift legal proceedings with maximum punishment for the culprits.

The victim and her boyfriend continue to receive medical and psychological care. This tragic case has intensified calls for enhanced security measures in isolated areas, better police vigilance, and stronger laws to protect women from such heinous offenses in Tamil Nadu. The judiciary’s extension of custody till November 19 ensures that thorough investigations and necessary court procedures will proceed without delay, aiming for justice for the victim and her family.

This case underscores the urgent need for continued reforms and vigilant governance to curb the rising incidents of violent crimes against women and restore public confidence in law enforcement agencies.