Bihar: Modi urges people to cast votes with enthusiasm

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections has commenced, marking the beginning of a democratic celebration in the state.

Voters have been seen lining up enthusiastically to cast their ballots as the election process unfolds.

In a message posted on his social media platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged all voters participating in this phase of the elections to exercise their franchise with full enthusiasm. He extended special wishes to young voters participating for the first time, calling them his young friends and congratulating them on this important milestone.

The Prime Minister’s call highlights the significance of active participation in the democratic process and reflects the spirited mood among the electorate in Bihar as they take part in this critical electoral exercise.