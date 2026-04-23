TN Records Nearly 70% Voter Turnout by 3 PM

Chennai, Apr 23:

Tamil Nadu witnessed a strong voter turnout of nearly 70% by 3 pm in the Assembly elections on Thursday, indicating robust public participation despite the intense summer heat.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, polling gathered momentum steadily through the day, crossing around 56% by 1 pm before surging sharply in the afternoon hours. Western and interior districts led the turnout figures, while urban centres like Chennai lagged behind, continuing a trend seen in previous elections.

Election officials attributed the high turnout to increased voter awareness initiatives and smoother polling arrangements across constituencies. Long queues were reported at several booths, with first-time voters, women, and the elderly turning up in significant numbers to exercise their franchise.

Observers noted that participation picked up notably post-noon, with working professionals and younger voters arriving later in the day. While high turnout reflects strong democratic engagement, analysts cautioned that it does not necessarily indicate any clear electoral trend, with the final outcome to be determined on counting day.