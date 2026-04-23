Tamil Nadu records 56.81% voter turnout by 1 pm

As of 1:00 pm, Tamil Nadu recorded an overall voter turnout of 56.81%. Tiruppur led with 62.97%, followed by Namakkal (62.51%) and Erode (61.79%). The lowest turnout was in Kanyakumari (50.35%), The Nilgiris (50.42%), and Tirunelveli (50.73%).

While the traditional rivalry between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominates the landscape, the entry of Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a new dimension, with many viewing it as a potential spoiler.

Key candidates in the fray include Chief Minister MK Stalin from Kolathur in Chennai, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami from Edappadi, TVK president C. Joseph Vijay from Perambur (Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli (East), NTK leader Seeman from Karaikudi, and Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni (Chennai).

This election is widely being seen as a “Gen-Z election,” driven by the large youth turnout at Vijay’s campaign rallies across the State.

Votes will be counted on May 4.