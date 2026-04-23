All those having voting rights should vote compulsorily : Rajini

Chennai, Apr 23

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said all those having voting rights should comoulsorily exercise their democratic right.

In a terse interaction with the media while leaving his Poes Garden to cast his ballot at a polling booth in Thousand Lights constituency in the city, said “all those having voting rights should compulsorily cast their votes”.

Later, after casting his vote, he displayed his left index finger affixed with the indelible ink mark, to the media.

As a large number of people turned up at the booth to have a glimpse of the actor, Police managed to clear them and paved way for Rajini to cast his ballot.