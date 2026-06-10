Ilaiyaraaja breaks down while paying tribute to Bharathiraja

Chennai, June 10:

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja turned emotional as he paid his final respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja on Wednesday, reflecting the deep personal and creative bond the two shared for decades.

After visiting the mortal remains, Ilaiyaraaja briefly addressed the media but struggled to contain his grief. “What is there to say? There is nothing to say. We have lost him. This is not a place for an interview,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. He added that he prayed for Bharathiraja’s soul and spoke of the shared connection he had with both the filmmaker and his audience.

The relationship between Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja goes back to their early years, long before they rose to prominence in Tamil cinema. Their friendship began in Pannaipuram, where Bharathiraja met Ilaiyaraaja and his brothers, Gangai Amaran and Bhaskar, who were then engaged in music performances.

What started as a personal friendship soon evolved into a creative collaboration. The brothers later joined Bharathiraja in Madurai, contributing music to his stage plays such as Oor Sirikkiradhu and Summa Oru Kadhai. These early collaborations became the foundation of a partnership that would later redefine Tamil cinema.

Their shared ambition eventually brought them to Chennai, where they faced initial struggles but continued to work together through theatre and music. Ilaiyaraaja’s entry into the film industry proved to be a turning point, as he helped Bharathiraja secure an opportunity as an assistant director, paving the way for his filmmaking career.

Over the years, Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja created some of the most memorable works in Tamil cinema. Their collaborations include classics such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Puthiya Vaarpugal, Niram Maratha Pookal, Nizhalgal, and Alaigal Oivathillai. Their films were marked by a seamless blend of powerful storytelling and soulful music, leaving an enduring impact on audiences.

Ilaiyaraaja’s emotional tribute stands as a testament to a friendship that transcended cinema—one built on shared dreams, struggles, and artistic passion. With Bharathiraja’s passing, Tamil cinema not only loses a legendary filmmaker but also one half of a historic creative partnership.