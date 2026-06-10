Governor, CM lead TN in mourning Bharathiraja

Chennai, June 10:

Tamil Nadu plunged into grief following the demise of iconic filmmaker Bharathiraja, with Governor R. V. Arlekar, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, political leaders, and film personalities paying heartfelt tributes. The State government announced that his final rites will be conducted with full state honours.

Chief Minister Vijay was among the first to pay homage, visiting Bharathiraja’s residence in Neelankarai, where he lived nearby. Several prominent leaders followed, including DMK president M. K. Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and NTK founder Seeman. Members of the film fraternity—including actors, directors, producers, lyricists, and music composer Ilaiyaraaja—also gathered to pay their last respects.

In his condolence message, Governor Arlekar described Bharathiraja as a “true pioneer” who transformed Tamil cinema with his realistic portrayal of rural life and human emotions. He said the filmmaker’s work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and inspired generations of artists.

Chief Minister Vijay highlighted Bharathiraja’s immense contribution to cinema, noting that he brought village life to the forefront and addressed social issues such as caste discrimination and female infanticide. He recalled that the director was a recipient of the Padma Shri and multiple National Awards, and said his legacy would remain etched in cinematic history.

Calling his death an “irreparable loss,” Vijay announced that the State would accord full honours during the final rites as a mark of respect.

DMK president M. K. Stalin said Bharathiraja “changed the course of Tamil cinema” and introduced a new cinematic language. Vaiko described him as an “unparalleled luminary,” adding that his creations would continue to shine beyond time.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said Bharathiraja played a key role in taking Tamil cinema beyond studio sets into the natural landscapes of villages. She added that he introduced several new talents and remained a guiding force for generations of filmmakers.

In a post on X, TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai said Bharathiraja was among the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema and a visionary director who introduced a distinct cinematic language to Tamil films. He stated that the filmmaker brought the lives, emotions, culture and traditions of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen with authenticity, earning recognition from audiences across the world.

Bharathiraja’s passing marks the end of an era in Tamil cinema, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the country.