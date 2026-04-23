All voters should exercise their democratic duty : EPS

Chennai, Apr 23:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, heading the NDA comprising the BJP, PMK, AMMK and TMC, on Thursday refused to make any comment about the elections and said all the voters should exercise their democratic right by visiting their polling station.

In a brief chat with reporters, after casting his vote at a polling booth in his home turf of Edappadi constituency in his native Salem district, he refused to make any comment saying the election Model Code of Conduct was in force.

Palaniswami, along with his family members, walked down to the polling booth in Nedunkulam panchayat school at Siluvampalayam in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, located a stone’s throw away from his residence and cast his ballot.

After casting his vote, Mr. Palaniswami told reporters that all voters should go to their polling booths and perform their democratic duty.

When asked about the cash allegedly distributed for votes by the DMK across Tamil Nadu and in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency where DMK strongman and former Minister V Senthil Balaji was contesting (having shifted his seat from home town of Karur this time), Mr. Palaniswami refused to answer and stated that the election model code of conduct is in force.

Asked about the arrangements for the polling, Mr. Palaniswami said that polling has just started and people are starting to vote.