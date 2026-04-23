Chennai Sees 16.5% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

Chennai, Apr 23: Polling is underway at a brisk pace across all 16 constituencies in Chennai, with voters turning out steadily since voting began at 7 AM for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the city recorded an overall voter turnout of around 16.5% as of 9 AM. Among the constituencies, Virugambakkam (18.85%) and T. Nagar (18.75%) reported the highest participation in the early hours.

On the other hand, Tiruvika Nagar (14.38%) and Royapuram (14.39%) witnessed relatively slower polling. Key constituencies such as Kolathur (17.51%), Chepauk–Triplicane (15.7%), and Mylapore (14.51%) also saw voters queuing up to exercise their democratic right.

Officials noted that these are provisional figures and may undergo slight changes as complete data from all polling stations is consolidated.