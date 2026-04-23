Vijay Seeks Extended Voting Hours

Chennai, Apr 23:

Amid polling day rush in Tamil Nadu, Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has urged the Election Commission of India to extend voting hours by two additional hours, citing heavy congestion at bus stands and transportation bottlenecks.

Highlighting concerns over voter accessibility, Vijay pointed to large crowds struggling to reach polling booths on time due to inadequate transport facilities. He stressed that such logistical challenges could prevent many citizens from exercising their democratic right, particularly daily wage earners and those dependent on public transport.

Calling for immediate intervention, the TVK leader also appealed for emergency transport arrangements to ease congestion and ensure smoother movement of voters.

He emphasised that proactive steps by authorities could significantly improve turnout and prevent last-minute disenfranchisement.

Framing the issue as one of democratic access, Vijay said every eligible voter must be given a fair opportunity to cast their vote.

His appeal comes as polling witnesses brisk participation across the State, with authorities closely monitoring turnout and ground conditions.