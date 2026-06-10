Power cuts in Chennai caused by transformer faults, High loads: EB

Chennai, June 10:

Electricity officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) have said that recurring power cuts across Chennai are primarily due to transformer failures, damaged power cables, and rising electricity demand during peak summer conditions.

According to EB sources, the sudden increase in air-conditioner usage has significantly increased the load on the distribution network, leading to frequent tripping of transformers and feeder lines in several neighbourhoods. Officials said field engineers and maintenance teams have been deployed in high-demand areas, especially during evening and night hours, to monitor faults and restore supply quickly.

On Tuesday night, outages were reported in parts of Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Perumbakkam, Arumbakkam and Pudupet due to technical failures such as transformer breakdowns and cable damage. Electricity Board staff were rushed to the affected locations to carry out repair work and restore power at the earliest.

The EB has also deployed additional personnel to handle complaints through the Minnagam grievance system and said nearly 95 staff members have been assigned for rapid response. Officials added that instructions have been issued to replace frequently failing transformers and strengthen the distribution network in vulnerable pockets to reduce repeated disruptions.

Despite these measures, residents continue to report late-night power cuts affecting sleep and daily life, prompting fresh complaints to electricity offices and public grievance centres. Authorities, however, maintain that restoration work is being carried out on priority and long-term infrastructure upgrades are under way to stabilise supply.