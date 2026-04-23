Actor Trisha Casts Her Vote in Alwarpet

As Tamil Nadu heads to the polls today for the 2026 Assembly Elections, the spotlight turned to the St. Francis Xavier School in Alwarpet this morning as actor Trisha Krishnan arrived to exercise her franchise.

​Accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, the actor was among the early wave of citizens to reach the polling booth.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant green cord set, Trisha was seen waiting in line and posing with her inked finger after casting her vote, signaling the importance of civic participation.

​Polling is currently underway across all 234 constituencies in a single-phase election.

With over 6.2 crore eligible voters in the state, the Election Commission has seen a steady turnout in the capital city despite the rising summer heat.