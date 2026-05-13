CM Vijay Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin After Trust Vote Victory, Defends Mandate in Fiery X Post

Chennai, May 13:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin following the successful passage of the government’s confidence motion in the Assembly, asserting that his administration enjoys a “clear and decisive mandate” from the people.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay responded to criticisms raised by Udhayanidhi during the Assembly debate, rejecting claims that his government lacked majority public support. He described such arguments as “outdated and misleading,” and countered them with electoral data to underline the legitimacy of his leadership.

The Chief Minister highlighted that his party secured nearly 35% vote share, significantly higher than the DMK’s standalone vote share of around 24%, arguing that the opposition’s victories were largely dependent on alliance arithmetic. He further pointed out that his party garnered over 1.72 crore votes, surpassing the DMK’s tally by more than 50 lakh votes, calling it proof of “genuine and independent public backing.”

Vijay also took aim at what he termed the DMK’s “hypocrisy” on alliances, recalling past instances where the party aligned with ideological rivals for political convenience. He dismissed allegations about his government “borrowing support,” stating that backing from parties such as Congress, Left parties, and IUML was rooted in shared secular principles, not opportunism.

The confidence motion, which was passed with 144 votes in favour, 22 against, and 5 abstentions, was described by Vijay as a “historic endorsement” of his government. He emphasized that the proceedings were conducted transparently and broadcast live, rejecting opposition claims of selective visibility.

In a political message aimed directly at the electorate, Vijay said he understood that many who could not vote for his party in the elections were now reconsidering their choice, expressing confidence that his party would secure broader support in the future.

He also accused the DMK of continuing to push “baseless narratives” despite repeated electoral setbacks, and warned that if the opposition failed to understand ground realities, the people would “teach them a stronger lesson” in the coming elections.

Reaffirming his governance approach, Vijay stated that his administration would remain focused on welfare, social justice, and secular values. “We are not driven by digital optics but by the emotions and trust of the people,” he said, adding that his government would deliver results “quietly, without theatrics.”

The Chief Minister concluded by asserting that criticism and political attacks would not distract his government, which he said is committed solely to public service and long-term development.