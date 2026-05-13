Unions seek alternate jobs for TASMAC Workers amid shop closures

Chennai, May 13:

Trade unions representing TASMAC employees on Tuesday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure permanent alternative employment for workers likely to be affected by the State government’s decision to shut down 717 liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.

In separate statements, unions affiliated to CITU and AITUC welcomed the government’s move, noting that it aligned with efforts to promote a drug-free society. However, they stressed the need for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for employees and sought clarity on action against private liquor outlets operating in the same areas.

The closures target TASMAC shops located near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands. While supporting the policy in principle, union leaders expressed concern that the impact on workers had not been adequately addressed.

CITU-affiliated Tasmac Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam general secretary K Thiruselvan said TASMAC operates 4,765 retail outlets across the State, in addition to over 1,000 private FL-2 licensed bars and recreation clubs engaged in liquor sales. He alleged that the list of shops identified for closure was prepared hastily, without proper field verification.

Thiruselvan further claimed that private FL-2 licensed bars functioning close to the targeted TASMAC outlets had not been taken into account. He warned that shutting only government-run outlets could divert customers to private establishments, thereby undermining the broader objective of the policy.

Raising concerns about employee welfare, the unions pointed out that more than 3,000 workers could be affected by the closures. Recalling that employees impacted by previous rounds of shop shutdowns had been accommodated in permanent roles within TASMAC and cooperative institutions, they urged the government to extend similar arrangements this time by providing secure alternative employment in other departments.

The unions emphasised that while public welfare measures are important, safeguarding the livelihoods of workers remains equally critical and called for immediate steps to address their concerns.