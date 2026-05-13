1,700 special buses across TN for holiday rush

Chennai, May 13:

Tamil Nadu Transport Department has announced the operation of 1,700 special buses across the State to manage the surge in passenger demand during the summer vacation, wedding season and upcoming weekend holidays.

According to the State Express Transport Corporation, additional services will be operated from Chennai and other major cities to ensure smooth and comfortable travel, as large numbers of people are expected to head to their hometowns and tourist destinations in the coming days.

A significant number of buses will operate from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus to key destinations including Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Officials said 80 buses will be operated on May 14, followed by 620 buses on May 15 and 655 buses on May 16 to handle peak travel demand.

Additional bus services will also be operated from the Koyambedu Omni Bus Stand to destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will run to Vellore and nearby regions to ease passenger load.

Apart from these, nearly 200 extra buses will be deployed from various locations connecting Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and other districts based on demand.

Transport officials have advised passengers to book tickets in advance and plan their journeys early to avoid last-minute congestion, as travel demand is expected to remain high during the holiday period.