Udhayanidhi attacks TVK govt during trust vote debate

Chennai, May 13:

Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the Assembly debate on the confidence motion, questioning the legitimacy and stability of the government.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was “surviving on loaned MLAs” and did not have the numbers on his own to sustain the government. Udhayanidhi claimed that the support extended by various parties reflected political compulsion rather than ideological alignment, and argued that the government would struggle to fulfil its promises.

Targeting Vijay’s outreach to rebel factions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he questioned whether the developments signified “change or exchange,” and compared the situation to the controversial “Koovathur model” of political manoeuvring. He also criticised the alleged backing of an AMMK MLA despite earlier positions against the BJP and its allies.

Udhayanidhi further pointed out that parties such as the Left, VCK and IUML extended support while maintaining their association with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, suggesting that the ruling side lacked independent strength.

Taking a swipe at Vijay’s leadership style, he remarked that governance should move beyond “Instagram reels” to “real governance,” drawing attention to what he described as a gap between image and administration.

He also criticised Vijay for contesting from two constituencies, alleging a lack of confidence, and claimed that the Chief Minister had failed to adequately acknowledge voters.

Recalling the DMK’s tenure, Udhayanidhi said that when the party assumed office in 2021 amid economic challenges, it still prioritised welfare measures, contrasting it with what he termed as the current government’s reliance on political arrangements rather than governance strength.