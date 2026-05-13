Urgent need stronger women’s safety measures: Sowmiya Anbumani 

Chennai, May 13:

Sowmiya Anbumani on Wednesday emphasised the need for sustained efforts to shut down Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets, stating that women’s safety is closely linked to curbing alcohol access and drug-related issues.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi legislator also welcomed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s initiative to launch the Singappen Special Task Force, aimed at strengthening safety measures for women.

She further proposed the creation of a dedicated department for women’s protection headed by a separate Director General of Police. Among her other demands were conducting a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu, introducing a law to ensure 80% reservation for Tamils in private sector jobs, and taking stringent action to curb illegal sand mining and exploitation of mineral resources.

Sowmiya Anbumani urged the government to adopt a comprehensive and sustained policy approach to address these issues effectively.