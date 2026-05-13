NEET paper leak, cancellation proof of structural flaws, says CM Vijay

Chennai, May 13:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said that the NEET exam paper leak and cancellation of the test was proof of structural flaws and demanded that it be abolished and states permitted to fill seats on their own based on Class 12 marks.

Vijay said the cancellation of the exam following the alleged leak of the question paper has shattered the hopes of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

In a statement, the CM said the governments of Tamil Nadu has been consistently and unanimously opposing NEET since its very inception. The introduction of NEET has severely disadvantaged the students from rural areas, government schools, Tamil medium backgrounds, and socio-economically disadvantaged families.

The CM reiterated the state’s long pending demand to abolish NEET and urged the union government to permit the states to fill all seats under the state quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses on the basis of Class 12 marks.