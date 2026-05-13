Stalin Accuses TVK of ‘Dirty Politics’, Alleges Bid to Poach AIADMK MLAs

Chennai, May 13:

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation, M. K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of indulging in “dirty politics” by allegedly engineering defections from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In a strongly worded statement, the DMK chief said the party that had promised “clean politics” during the Assembly election campaign had now resorted to practices it once criticised.

“Is this the politics of purity that was promised to the people, or politics based on pulling MLAs from rival parties?” Stalin asked, taking aim at the ruling party’s recent political moves.

Stalin alleged that the TVK was attempting to weaken the AIADMK by attracting its legislators, triggering concerns among voters. He claimed that even sections of the electorate who had backed TVK were now questioning its actions.

“People are closely watching the government and waiting to see what political return gift will be offered to the AIADMK faction supporting it,” he said, hinting at possible political bargaining behind the scenes.

Referring to the post-election scenario, Stalin said the developments of the past few days had unsettled parties that extended support to the TVK government following the fractured verdict.

He suggested that the ruling party’s approach could strain relationships with its allies, whose backing proved crucial in forming the government.

Reaffirming his party’s position, Stalin said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would continue to function as a principled Opposition, without compromising its ideology.

The statement comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu after the recent trust vote, with shifting loyalties and alliance dynamics continuing to shape the State’s political landscape.