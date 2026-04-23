Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL over LPG shortage

New Delhi, Apr 23:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL raising concerns over an “acute shortage” of domestic LPG cylinders, observing that everyone is aware of the circumstances affecting the supply of resources and the issue falls within the government’s domain.

Terming it a “fallout of the war” in West Asia, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said it will not pass “futile” directions when the Centre has already issued various orders on the supply of LPG, including an order under the Essential Commodities Act.

“Are we running a government? We do not interfere in such matters,” the bench told the petitioner.

“These are matters to be tackled by the executive considering the exigencies caused not only because of the demand but also the problems at the supply end. Mandamus cannot be issued in such a situation. You are asking us to issue a mandamus like eradicate poverty. The obligation of the government or oil companies in such matters is dependent on the resources,” the court explained