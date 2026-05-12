Himanta sworn-in as Assam Chief Minister

Guwahati, May 12:

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on May 12, 2026, following a decisive electoral victory for the BJP-led NDA alliance.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Guwahati in the presence of top national leaders, marking a significant political milestone for Sarma and the ruling alliance.

With this, Sarma becomes one of the few leaders in Assam’s history to secure back-to-back terms, reflecting his growing political influence in the state. The BJP-led NDA’s strong mandate in the Assembly elections ensured continuity in leadership, with Sarma being unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative party.

The ceremony also saw the induction of a new council of ministers, signaling the beginning of a fresh term for the government. The NDA’s return to power marks its third consecutive stint in Assam, further consolidating its dominance in the state’s political landscape.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Sarma had expressed confidence in delivering a more impactful governance agenda in his second term, hinting that the previous tenure was only a “trailer” of what is to come. His government is expected to focus on development, welfare measures, and key policy initiatives aimed at strengthening Assam’s growth trajectory.