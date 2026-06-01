6 die in Saket building collapse; 2 MCD engineers suspended

New Delhi, June 1:

The death toll in the collapse of a commercial building near Saket Metro station in south Delhi rose to six on Sunday, while several others were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospitals, officials said.

Police sources said that some of the injured and deceased were preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) Examination.

The area in Saket where the building collapsed is a hub of coaching for students seeking admissions in Medical and Engineering studies in foreign countries.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, including culpable homicide, and teams have been constituted to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area when the multi-storey structure suddenly came crashing down. The building housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on its upper floor at the time of the collapse.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), an emergency call regarding the building collapse was received at the Emergency Operation Centre at 7.40 pm on Saturday.