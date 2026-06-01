IPL: RCB’s rise from hype to history

Chennai, June 1:

In a tournament defined by pressure, spectacle and unforgiving margins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done what only the most resilient sides achieve — they have turned belief into legacy. With a commanding five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final, RCB didn’t just win a title; they defended it, stamped authority, and signalled the arrival of a sustained era of dominance.

At the heart of this triumph stood Virat Kohli — not merely as a run-scorer, but as the emotional and tactical fulcrum of the side. His unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in the final was not just another match-winning knock; it was a statement innings. Calculated, composed and clinical, it showcased a cricketer who has evolved from fiery chaser to master craftsman. That his fastest IPL fifty came in a final only underscores the magnitude of the moment.

Yet, this victory was not built on individual brilliance alone. If anything, it was RCB’s collective clarity that separated them from the rest. Restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in a high-stakes final required discipline, adaptability and nerves of steel — qualities that RCB’s bowling unit displayed in abundance. Every plan was executed with precision, every over bowled with intent.

This title defence places RCB in rare company, making them only the third team in IPL history to achieve back-to-back championships. But beyond the statistics lies a deeper narrative — one of transformation. For years, RCB were seen as a team of promise, often flattering to deceive. Today, they are a side defined by structure, depth and a winning culture.

Kohli’s personal milestones — including becoming the first player to cross 9,000 IPL runs — add another layer to this story. But perhaps more importantly, they reflect longevity anchored in reinvention. In 2026, Kohli is no longer chasing greatness; he is curating it.

What makes this triumph particularly significant is the manner in which it was achieved. There was no over-reliance on one department, no last-minute miracles masking systemic flaws. Instead, this was a campaign built on consistency — explosive batting when needed, disciplined bowling under pressure, and above all, a team that understood its identity.

As celebrations echo across Bengaluru and beyond, one question naturally emerges: is this the beginning of an RCB dynasty? If this season is any indication, the answer may well be yes.

For now, though, one image defines IPL 2026 — Kohli, calm and assured, finishing the chase with a six. A fitting end to a season where RCB didn’t just win; they convinced.

Blurb

In 2026, Kohli is no longer chasing greatness; he is curating it