Biometric, Face ID attendance mandatory for Secretariat staff from today

Chennai, June 1:

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Tamil Nadu government has made biometric and Face ID-based attendance mandatory for all officers and staff at the State Secretariat, with the system coming into effect from today.

According to officials, the initiative has been introduced by the Department of Human Resources Management as part of efforts to improve punctuality and administrative discipline within the Secretariat.

Under the new system, all employees must mark their attendance using either biometric or Face ID authentication, in addition to manual attendance, and are expected to report to work before 10 a.m. Staff have also been instructed to compulsorily wear identity cards while on duty within the premises.

Officials said the system was earlier tested on a trial basis but was temporarily paused following objections from some employees. With the trial phase now completed, the rollout is being implemented fully in the Human Resources Management Department and will later be extended to other departments in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, several other departments in the Secretariat have tightened attendance norms. Departments such as Food and Cooperation have directed employees to strictly adhere to the office timings.

In a recent order, staff members have been instructed to report for duty on or before 9.50 a.m., while office assistants have been asked to be present by 9.30 a.m. However, biometric or Face ID attendance has not yet been made mandatory in these departments.

The move is seen as part of the government’s broader effort to improve discipline, ensure punctuality, and enhance administrative efficiency within the Secretariat.