Commercial LPG prices hiked again

Chennai, June 1:

Commercial LPG prices were raised once again from June 1, 2026, adding fresh financial pressure on restaurants, hotels, caterers and small businesses dependent on cooking gas for daily operations.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by ₹42, taking the new retail rate to ₹3,113.50. In Kolkata, the hike is steeper at ₹53.50, pushing the price to ₹3,255.50 per cylinder. Prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also gone up by ₹11, with the revised rate in Delhi now at ₹821.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, remain unchanged.

The latest revision comes amid already rising fuel and transportation costs, compounding operational stress for the hospitality sector. Commercial LPG prices have seen a steady upward trend since the beginning of the year, with multiple rounds of hikes significantly increasing costs for commercial consumers.

In Delhi, the 19-kg cylinder price has nearly doubled in five months—from ₹1,691.50 in January to ₹3,113.50 after successive increases in February, March, April and June. The sharpest rise came in April, when prices surged by ₹993 in a single revision, followed by continued volatility in subsequent months.

The impact is being felt across major cities. Mumbai now sees prices at ₹3,024.50, Chennai at ₹3,232, while Hyderabad and Patna are among the highest-priced markets at ₹3,294 and ₹3,322 respectively. Industry stakeholders say the sustained increase is placing additional strain on margins, particularly for small eateries and catering businesses already dealing with inflationary pressures.