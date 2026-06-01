TMC meeting collapses as most MLAs skip Mamata’s Kalighat meet

Kolkata, June 1:

A scheduled meeting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs at party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata was called off on Sunday after a large majority of legislators failed to attend, triggering fresh speculation about internal discontent within the party.

According to reports, only around 20 of the 80 newly elected MLAs turned up for the meeting, while nearly three-fourths remained absent. The gathering had been convened in the wake of recent attacks involving senior TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, which has heightened political tensions within the organisation.

The absence of such a large number of legislators forced the meeting to be deferred, with party sources attributing the low turnout to ground-level protest duties and “emergent political situations.” However, the development has also raised questions about coordination and cohesion within the party’s legislative ranks.

The incident comes at a politically sensitive moment for the TMC as it navigates post-election challenges and increasing scrutiny over internal unity and leadership dynamics.