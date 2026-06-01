Annamalai plans new ‘People’s Movement’

Chennai, June 1:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai is reportedly preparing to launch a new political movement in the state, aimed at building a strong volunteer base and bringing together like-minded individuals, according to sources.

The proposed initiative is likely to be named Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam (People’s Power Movement), though an official announcement is yet to be made. The move comes amid growing political recalibration in the state and follows internal differences over policy positions, including the contentious three-language policy issue.

Annamalai, who served as Tamil Nadu BJP president from 2021 to 2025, had earlier expressed concerns that certain education policy decisions were causing “unnecessary mental stress” for students and parents. A former IPS officer, he entered politics in 2020 and quickly emerged as a prominent and assertive voice within the party.

During his tenure, he was credited with energising the party’s organisational base and expanding its visibility in Tamil Nadu through aggressive campaigning and strong media presence. However, his remarks on several political icons, including CN Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa, reportedly strained ties with the AIADMK, contributing to alliance tensions and electoral setbacks.

Following the breakdown and later restructuring of the alliance dynamics, leadership changes were made in the state unit, with Nainar Nagendran succeeding him as Tamil Nadu BJP president.

Sources indicate that the proposed movement is expected to focus heavily on youth mobilisation, grassroots networking, and issue-based campaigns rather tha party structures. It is also likely to position itself as an alternative platform for political engagement outside established party frameworks.

Political observers note that Tamil Nadu’s evolving landscape, marked by shifting alliances and emerging regional forces, could provide space for new formations. However, they caution that converting public interest into a sustainable organisation will require strong cadre building and long-term strategy.

While Annamalai has not officially confirmed the launch timeline, speculation continues to grow that the announcement could mark his formal re-entry into active political mobilisation in a new avatar. The development is being closely watched across party lines as a potentially significant realignment in the state’s political discourse.