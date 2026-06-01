CM Vijay Strikes a Defiant Tone: “People Are My Strength, Criticism My Fuel”

Trichy, June 1:

In a passionate and politically charged address, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed deep gratitude to the people of Tiruchy while launching a sharp critique of rival parties, particularly the DMK. Framing his victory as a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay underscored that the mandate given to his party represents a clear desire for change beyond the traditional Dravidian giants.

Vijay began by thanking the electorate of Tiruchy for their trust, noting that while several opposition leaders had initially claimed they would wait for six months before evaluating his government, criticism had begun within just six hours of assuming office. Dismissing this as predictable, he asserted that such attacks only strengthen his resolve. “Those who climb the ladder will always face criticism,” he remarked, adding that he welcomes it as long as it remains constructive.

Drawing a subtle historical parallel, Vijay referenced the political shift of 1977, when MGR rose to power, but clarified that he was not comparing himself to the legendary leader. Instead, he emphasized that, much like that era, the people had now chosen an alternative to the existing dominant parties and placed their faith in TVK.

Addressing criticism over his attire, Vijay explained the symbolism behind his black-and-white coat, stating that it reflects his commitment to governance rooted in clarity and integrity—“to act in black and white.” He made it clear that he would not respond to every criticism in detail, as his focus remains firmly on welfare measures and governance.

In a strong political statement, Vijay declared that Tamil Nadu’s political contest is now essentially between the DMK and TVK, dismissing the relevance of other parties both before and after the elections. He alleged that post-election strategies were orchestrated by rivals to prevent TVK from coming to power, but insisted that such efforts had failed in the face of public support.

Taking a direct swipe at the DMK, Vijay said their criticism of his party would ultimately benefit TVK by strengthening its connection with the people. He also highlighted a growing political awareness among youth, noting that even Gen Z audiences—often associated with social media and short-form content—are increasingly engaging with Assembly proceedings and governance issues.

Responding to derogatory remarks made against TVK supporters, Vijay defended them as the very individuals shaping the political future of the state. He accused opponents of misunderstanding the electorate by attributing TVK’s success merely to glamour rather than acknowledging a deeper shift in public sentiment.

On governance, Vijay reiterated his commitment to transparency and welfare. He pointed out that while the AIADMK introduced 100 units of free electricity, his government had expanded it to 200 units. He also claimed decisive action against corruption, including the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets, asserting that his administration would not indulge in false promises.

Raising concerns over law and order, Vijay accused the previous regime of allowing the state to deteriorate into a hub for drugs and unsafe conditions, particularly for women and children. He announced the formation of a “Singapenn Padai” to enhance women’s safety and promised faster legal processes in cases of crimes against women.

In a broader ideological attack, Vijay criticized what he termed the failures of the “Dravidian model,” alleging that past governance had weakened the foundations of the state. He assured that his government would operate strictly within the framework of the Constitution, prioritizing inclusivity, state rights, and equitable development.Reaffirming his bond with the people,

Vijay declared that no force could come between him and the people, describing them as his “energy booster.” He expressed confidence that TVK would continue its winning momentum, particularly in upcoming by-elections like Tiruchy East, which he described as close to his heart.

Concluding his address, Vijay promised a corruption-free administration and urged citizens to remain confident about the future. “Good things will happen,” he assured, positioning his leadership as a transformative chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.