DMK denies AIADMK alliance rumours: RS Bharathi clarifies stand

Chennai, May 12:

Amid intense political speculation in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict, DMK leader R.S. Bharathi has firmly dismissed rumours of any possible alliance between the DMK and AIADMK.

Addressing the media, he clarified that such reports are baseless and politically motivated, reiterating that there is no scope for a tie-up between the two long-time Dravidian rivals.

Bharathi’s statement comes at a time when multiple reports and political developments have triggered confusion over possible post-poll alignments. However, he made it clear that the DMK’s ideological position remains unchanged and that the party has not engaged in any discussions regarding an alliance with the AIADMK.

The denial aligns with broader signals from DMK leaders in recent days, where the party has consistently ruled out any cooperation with the AIADMK despite ongoing political uncertainty.

The clarification is expected to further intensify the ongoing political churn in the state, especially as factions within the AIADMK continue to explore different alignments and strategies.

With government formation still a fluid process, Bharathi’s remarks aim to put an end to speculation and reinforce the DMK’s stand in the evolving political scenario.