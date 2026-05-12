EPS camp slams rebel MLAs

Chennai, May 12:

The internal rift within the AIADMK has intensified, with leaders aligned to Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) strongly criticizing a group of rebel MLAs through a sharply worded post on social media platform X.

Targeting the dissenting faction, the EPS camp questioned whether reviving media speculation about a possible alliance with the DMK was part of their “grand strategy,” while also pointing to reports suggesting that the same leaders had approached the TVK seeking ministerial positions.

The statement further raised doubts over the intentions of the rebels, highlighting their earlier remarks about aligning with the ruling party, and questioning a recent private meeting with DMK leader Senthil Balaji. EPS supporters asserted that decisions regarding alliances cannot be taken by a handful of individuals, emphasizing that the party represents the will of its cadre rather than a few legislators.

Citing the 13.4 million votes secured by the AIADMK-led alliance under EPS’s leadership, the post accused the rebel leaders of betraying the party, its cadre, and allied parties such as the BJP, PMK, and AMMK for personal political gain. It stressed that the party’s strength lies in its grassroots workers, declaring that “the movement belongs to the cadre, not to a few MLAs.”

Reaffirming loyalty to EPS, the statement underscored that the party and its cadre stand firmly behind his leadership. It concluded by stating that, as in the past, it is ultimately the cadre who will decide the party’s course and ensure its success amid the ongoing internal crisis.