Udhayanidhi revives ‘anti-Sanatan’ remark in TN Assembly,

Chennai, May 12:

In a controversial development in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin reignited the debate over Sanatan Dharma by reiterating his earlier stance that it “should be eradicated.” The remark, made during the Assembly session on May 12, 2026, has once again triggered sharp political reactions and intensified ideological divisions in the state.

Speaking in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay and other legislators, Udhayanidhi stated that “Sanatanam, which separated people, should be eradicated,” framing his argument around social justice and equality.

His comments echoed his earlier controversial statements from 2023, which had drawn nationwide criticism and legal scrutiny.

The statement comes at a politically sensitive time, with Tamil Nadu witnessing a fluid power dynamic following the recent Assembly elections.

Udhayanidhi, who is now serving as the Leader of the Opposition, used the Assembly platform to reinforce the DMK’s ideological position, even as the ruling dispensation led by Vijay navigates a delicate legislative majority.

Predictably, the renewed remarks have drawn criticism from opposition parties and groups who view the statement as offensive to religious sentiments, while DMK supporters argue that it aligns with the party’s long-standing social justice narrative rooted in Dravidian ideology.

With this latest speech, Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again placed the “Sanatan Dharma” debate at the center of Tamil Nadu’s political discourse, setting the stage for further confrontation between ideological camps in the coming days.