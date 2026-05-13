Gujarat Guv adopts fuel-saving measures after PM’s appeal

Ahmedabad, May 13:

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for what he termed “economic self-defence”, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has announced a series of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and encouraging the use of public transport within official and educational systems.

The initiative follows the Prime Minister’s address in Hyderabad on Sunday, where he urged citizens to contribute to economic resilience amid global uncertainties. In his speech, the Prime Minister called on people to reduce dependence on imported fuel, conserve foreign exchange, and adopt responsible consumption habits.

He urged greater use of public transport and carpooling, reduced reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles, and encouraged citizens to limit non-essential imports and foreign travel. PM Modi also framed the appeal as part of a broader effort towards national economic stability and self-reliance during a period of global disruption.

Acting on this message, Governor Devvrat convened a meeting at Lok Bhavan with senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Sharma, Home Director A.K. Joshi and ADC Shubham Kumar, where he announced changes to his travel protocol and administrative directives.

The Governor stated that until the country’s petroleum situation stabilises, he will not use helicopters or air travel for official engagements within Gujarat. Instead, he will rely on trains, state transport buses and other public transport systems.

He also ordered a reduction in his official convoy, stating that “only the minimum number of vehicles will be used despite the Z-plus security arrangement, with the aim of conserving fuel”. Extending the initiative beyond his own office, the Governor directed all state universities to observe one day each week as a “combustion engine-free day”.