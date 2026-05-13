Spain reports fresh case of Hantavirus, total reaches 11

Madrid, May 13:

A hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius has triggered international health alerts, quarantines, and ongoing monitoring across multiple countries.

Spain’s health ministry confirmed that a newly evacuated Spanish passenger has tested positive for the virus while in quarantine at a military hospital in Madrid. Thirteen other Spanish nationals who were also evacuated tested negative and remain under observation.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the outbreak has so far resulted in 11 confirmed cases globally, including nine confirmed infections of the Andes virus strain and three deaths.

All cases are linked to passengers or crew of the MV Hondius, making it the first known hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is currently no evidence of a wider international outbreak, but warned that additional cases could still emerge due to the virus’s long incubation period, which can range from one to eight weeks.

He noted that monitoring will continue as more symptoms may appear among exposed individuals in the coming weeks.

The evacuation of the MV Hondius has now been completed in Tenerife, Spain. A total of 87 passengers and 35 crew members were brought ashore under strict biosecurity protocols, with personnel wearing full protective suits and masks. The ship is now sailing back to Rotterdam, where it will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Evacuated passengers and crew have been transferred to quarantine facilities in several countries, including the Netherlands and Australia.

A French woman evacuated from the ship remains in intensive care but is in stable condition.

In the Netherlands, 12 staff members at Radboud University Medical Centre were placed under six weeks of

preventive quarantine after improperly handling bodily fluids from an infected patient.

The hospital said the risk of infection was low but imposed quarantine as a precaution after safety protocols were not properly followed.

Health authorities explained that hantavirus is usually transmitted through contact with rodent droppings, urine, or saliva.

However, the Andes virus identified in this outbreak may, in rare cases, spread between humans. Symptoms include fever, chills, and muscle aches, typically appearing one to eight weeks after exposure.

WHO officials have advised a 42-day quarantine for exposed individuals, though implementation varies by country.

While there is no vaccine or specific treatment for hantavirus, early diagnosis and supportive care significantly improve survival chances.

Emergency responses and health monitoring continue across affected countries.