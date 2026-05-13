200 pro-AL lawyers kept out of bar polls

Dhaka, May 13:

At least 200 lawyers in Bangladesh linked to the Awami League have been barred from contesting bar association elections in at least 13 districts since January, according to local media reports. Many were reportedly prevented from collecting or submitting nomination papers, while others had their nominations cancelled by bar associations.

The controversy has intensified ahead of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election, where 42 of 90 nomination papers were rejected, allegedly due to political affiliations with the Awami League. Critics argue that the exclusions extend beyond one party and reflect growing political influence in professional legal institutions.

Legal experts and rights activists have condemned the move. Lawyer Manzill Murshid said nominations of pro-Awami League and some independent candidates were cancelled, raising concerns about democratic norms within professional bodies.

Sara Hossain stressed that the right to contest elections is tied to freedom of association and expression, while Mohammad Shishir Manir called for prioritising professional merit over political identity.

Reports also cite clashes during nomination processes, with allegations of obstruction by rival political-backed lawyers. The developments have sparked criticism over shrinking democratic space within Bangladesh’s legal community.