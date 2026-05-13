Suicide blast kills 9 in NW Pak

Peshawar, May 13:

At least nine people, including two security officials and a woman, were killed and 33 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden autorickshaw in a busy market in Serai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The attack took place at Phattak Chowk in Naurang Bazar on Tuesday. Police said the attacker used a three-wheeler packed with explosives, causing heavy damage to nearby shops and vehicles.

Officials added that some of the injured are in critical condition and were transferred to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar for advanced treatment, while an emergency was declared at local hospitals. Rescue teams and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation has been launched.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister ordered a detailed report, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, vowed justice for victims, and reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace in the country.