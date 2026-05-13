Indian tourist dies in Thailand: Embassy

Bangkok, May 13:

An Indian national has died after mysteriously losing consciousness along with three other Indian tourists at a café in Phuket, Thailand, the Indian embassy confirmed.

The group of four tourists reportedly fell unconscious one by one on May 9 at a café in the Kamala Beach area of Kathu district and were rushed to hospital. The circumstances behind the incident remain unclear.

The embassy said it is in contact with Thai authorities and closely monitoring the case. It expressed condolences over the death and said officials are providing support to the deceased’s family while continuing to track the condition of the other three tourists, who are reported to be stable.

According to local media, the group arrived at the café late on Friday night, and the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. Thai police have launched an investigation into the cause of the sudden medical emergency